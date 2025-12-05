Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jesse Lingard makes major career announcement three years after Man United exit

Jesse Lingard is set to leave FC Seoul
Jesse Lingard is set to leave FC Seoul (Getty Images)
  • Jesse Lingard has mutually terminated his contract with FC Seoul.
  • The former Manchester United star, who left Old Trafford in 2022, has spent the last two seasons in South Korea but will leave the club next week.
  • Lingard scored 18 goals for FC Seoul across two campaigns and wore the captain’s armband.
  • The 32-year-old is now looking for a new club after previous spells at United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest.
  • Lingard also has 32 caps for England and represented the Three Lions at the 2018 World Cup.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in