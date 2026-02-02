Rodri launches stinging attack on referees after Man City setback
- Manchester City midfielder Rodri criticised refereeing standards following his team's 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.
- Rodri specifically disputed Tottenham's first goal, arguing that Dominic Solanke committed a “clear foul” on Marc Guehi before scoring.
- Despite a VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand, with officials concluding no foul had occurred.
- The Spanish international stated that referees “have to be neutral” and expressed frustration over a series of recent VAR decisions that have gone against City.
- He emphasised that “small details” like these officiating decisions significantly impact results in the Premier League.
