Premier League player named highest-taxed footballer of the year
- Manchester City striker Erling Haaland paid nearly £17 million in tax over the past year, making him the highest-contributing footballer on the Sunday Times Football Tax List.
- Haaland's earnings included a basic weekly salary of £500,000, alongside an additional £10 million from image rights and bonus payments.
- His significant tax contribution also placed him 72nd on the broader Sunday Times list of the UK's top 100 taxpayers.
- Liverpool's Mo Salah was the second-highest taxpayer among footballers, contributing £14.5 million, followed by Manchester United's Casemiro with £10.9 million.
- Haaland, who joined Manchester City in 2022, has been a key player in the club's success, including winning a historic Treble in his debut season.
