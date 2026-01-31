Erling Haaland tops Football Tax List ahead of Mo Salah and Man United star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has contributed nearly £17 million in tax over the past year, placing him at the top of the Sunday Times Football Tax List.

The Norwegian forward, whose basic weekly salary is understood to be £500,000, also earned an additional £10 million from image rights and bonus payments, according to The Times.

Haaland, 25, extended his contract with City last January, committing to the club until 2034.

Liverpool's Mo Salah followed closely, paying £14.5 million in tax during the same period.

open image in gallery Mo Salah paid £14.5 million in tax, placing him just below Haaland ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was next, with a tax bill of £10.9 million, ahead of his announced departure from the club at the end of the season.

Raheem Sterling, who recently left Chelsea by mutual consent, paid £9.8 million in tax, just £100,000 more than Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. Portuguese internationals Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City each paid £9 million.

Both Haaland and Salah secured spots within the broader Sunday Times list of the top 100 taxpayers, ranking 72nd and 81st respectively.

Haaland is into the second half of his fourth season at City after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

He arrived at the Etihad Stadium for a £51m transfer fee, but is one of the highest paid players in world football.

The giant forward has been a major success since moving to England, playing a key role in City winning a historic Treble in his first season back in 2022-23.

He won the Premier League again in his second season at City, but the club had a trophyless campaign last year after losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace.

City and Haaland remain in the hunt for four trophies this term, and are currently trying to chase down Arsenal in the Premier League title race.