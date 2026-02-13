Man City star charged by FA after referee rant
- Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association.
- The charge stems from comments he made after City's 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham on 1 February.
- Rodri allegedly questioned the integrity of officials, stating referees “have to be neutral” and implying bias.
- The FA alleges his remarks were improper and imply bias or question the integrity of match officials, violating FA Rule 3.1.
- Rodri has until 18 February to respond to the charge, with a potential suspension being a possible sanction.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks