Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man City star charged by FA after referee rant

Rodri has been charged by the FA (Nick Potts/PA)
Rodri has been charged by the FA (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association.
  • The charge stems from comments he made after City's 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham on 1 February.
  • Rodri allegedly questioned the integrity of officials, stating referees “have to be neutral” and implying bias.
  • The FA alleges his remarks were improper and imply bias or question the integrity of match officials, violating FA Rule 3.1.
  • Rodri has until 18 February to respond to the charge, with a potential suspension being a possible sanction.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in