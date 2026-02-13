Pep Guardiola says treatment of immigrants is a ‘big problem’ after Jim Ratcliffe comments
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged societies to "embrace other cultures" in response to controversial remarks made by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding immigration.
- Earlier this week, Ratcliffe claimed the UK had been "colonised by immigrants" but later apologised for his choice of language.
- Guardiola acknowledged Ratcliffe's apology but highlighted a broader global issue of how immigrants are treated as a “big problem”.
- Drawing on his own diverse experiences, Guardiola emphasised that birthplace is arbitrary and people move to seek better lives, stressing that skin colour or origin should not differentiate individuals.
- Ratcliffe's initial comments faced criticism from political figures, and the Football Association is reportedly examining the remarks, while Manchester United reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity.
