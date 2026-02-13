Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has urged societies to "embrace other cultures" to cultivate a "better society," in response to controversial remarks made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe concerning immigration.

The Manchester City manager’s comments follow Ratcliffe’s assertion earlier this week that the UK had been "colonised" by immigrants, remarks for which the Manchester United minority owner has since apologised.

While acknowledging Ratcliffe’s subsequent apology, Guardiola highlighted a broader, global issue regarding the treatment of immigrants.

"I have a huge appreciation for Sir Jim. I was fortunate to meet him. He made a statement after to apologise," Guardiola stated at a press conference.

"I’m not commenting on what Sir Jim Ratcliffe said because after that he said what exactly he wanted to say, but all around the world the problem that we have in all the countries (is that) we treat immigrants or people who come from other countries as the problem for problems that our countries have and it is a big, big, big, big, big problem."

open image in gallery Jim Ratcliffe apologised for his ‘colonised by immigrants’ claim

Drawing on his own experiences, Guardiola reflected on the arbitrary nature of birthplace.

"The fact that I am a Catalan and you are British – what influence did we have on where we were born? It was mum and dad," he said.

He emphasised that people seek better lives and opportunities, often necessitating movement.

"Everybody wants to have a better life and a perspective to have a better future for themselves, their families and their friends, and sometimes opportunities come in the place where you are born and the place that maybe you go."

Guardiola stressed that modern society should transcend superficial differences.

"Today the colour of the skin or where you were born doesn’t make a difference. We have a lot of work to do about that," he asserted.

He shared how his travels and diverse living experiences, from Mexico to Qatar, Italy, England, and Germany, have enriched his personality.

"It doesn’t make me feel that because I am Catalan I am better than you... I met incredibly nice people travelling and that is what it is about, but it doesn’t make me feel better just for the fact I was born in one place or the other one."

He concluded by noting that many immigrants are "running away from countries because of problems in their countries, not because they want to leave."

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticised Ratcliffe’s comments (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ratcliffe’s initial comments, made during a Sky News interview, drew significant criticism from political figures including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

The Football Association is also understood to be examining whether the remarks brought the game into disrepute.

Manchester United issued a statement on Thursday, affirming the club's commitment to inclusivity.

It read: "Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do. We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign."

Ratcliffe later clarified his position, stating: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth."