Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Home favourite to race in Winter Olympics after doping ban is overturned

Passler was provisionally suspended last month
Passler was provisionally suspended last month (Reuters)
  • Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has had her provisional doping suspension overturned by the National Court of Appeal of Nado Italia.
  • This decision clears her to compete in the Milan Cortina Olympics, where her hometown of Anterselva is hosting biathlon events.
  • Passler was previously suspended after testing positive for letrozole, a substance she consistently argued was due to involuntary intake or unconscious contamination.
  • The court acknowledged the “apparent validity of the involuntary intake or unconscious contamination of the substance in question”.
  • Expressing relief, Passler thanked her legal team, the Italian Winter Sports Federation, and her family, stating she can now focus on biathlon.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in