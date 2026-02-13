Home favourite to race in Winter Olympics after doping ban is overturned
- Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has had her provisional doping suspension overturned by the National Court of Appeal of Nado Italia.
- This decision clears her to compete in the Milan Cortina Olympics, where her hometown of Anterselva is hosting biathlon events.
- Passler was previously suspended after testing positive for letrozole, a substance she consistently argued was due to involuntary intake or unconscious contamination.
- The court acknowledged the “apparent validity of the involuntary intake or unconscious contamination of the substance in question”.
- Expressing relief, Passler thanked her legal team, the Italian Winter Sports Federation, and her family, stating she can now focus on biathlon.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks