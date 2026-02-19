Real Madrid give update on Vinicius Jr racism case
- Real Madrid confirmed they have submitted “all available evidence” to Uefa regarding alleged racial abuse against their forward Vinicius Junior during a Champions League match in Lisbon.
- Vinicius Junior reported the abuse, purportedly from Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, to the referee during Tuesday's game, leading to a temporary halt in play.
- Uefa has confirmed it launched a disciplinary investigation into the incidents, with Real Madrid actively cooperating.
- Prestianni has denied making racist comments, and his club, Benfica, has criticised what they termed a “defamation campaign” against their player.
- Benfica coach Jose Mourinho has faced criticism from anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out for his post-match comments, which were described as “gaslighting”.
