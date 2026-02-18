Jose Mourinho accused of ‘gaslighting’ by Kick It Out over Vinicius allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jose Mourinho has been accused of “gaslighting” by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out following his response to Vinicius Junior’s allegations of racist abuse.

The 25-year-old left the field during Real Madrid’s Champions League play-off in Lisbon on Tuesday after reporting a member of the Benfica team – whom the Spanish side later claimed to have been winger Gianluca Prestianni – to the referee.

Benfica boss Mourinho has been heavily criticised for suggesting Vinicius had provoked the abuse with his celebration after scoring the only goal early in the second half.

Mourinho said to Amazon Prime: “I told him, when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. They (Vinicius and Prestianni) told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be an independent.”

Mourinho then appeared to comment on previous incidents in which Vinicius has been subject to racist abuse in stadiums.

“There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium,” the Portuguese said. “A stadium where Vinicius plays, something happens, always.”

Those words were met with a strong rebuke from Kick It Out, which said in a statement: “When anyone reports discrimination in football, or anywhere, the first priority is that they are listened to and feel supported.

“Focusing on Vinicius Jr’s goal celebration or the history of the club, instead of acknowledging the report, is a form of gaslighting.

“This approach not only harms the individual affected but also sends the wrong message to others around the world who may have experienced similar situations.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Benfica said that while they are “fully committed to co-operation, transparency, openness, and clarification” regarding the measures announced by UEFA following what happened, they suggested that Prestianni has been subject of a “smear campaign”.

A statement on the club website said: “Benfica also reiterates its full support and belief in the version presented by player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct while playing for the club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica’s identity.

“The club condemns the smear campaign to which the player has been subjected.”

Former Real midfielder Clarence Seedorf, who was working as a pundit at the game, thinks Mourinho made “a big mistake” with his comments.

Additionally, on CBS’ coverage, Micah Richards described Mourinho’s comments as “hypocrisy”, while Jamie Carragher believes they were “a bit rich” as someone who “celebrates and antagonises” opponents in the past.

The match was paused in line with UEFA regulations, resulting in a stoppage in play that lasted 10 minutes, with Vinicius going on to complete the full game.

He hit out at the implementation of UEFA’s protocol put in place to tackle such incidents, while the governing body confirmed it is investigating.

After the game, Vinicius posted in Portuguese on his Instagram story: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to demonstrate how weak they are.

“But they have protection from others who, theoretically, have the obligation to punish. Nothing that happened today is new in my life and my family’s.

“I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. Still not understanding why. On the other side, just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose.

“I don’t like to appear in situations like this, even more so after a great victory and when the headlines have to be about Real Madrid, but it’s necessary.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged the relevant stakeholders to “take action”.

“I was shocked and saddened to see the incident of alleged racism towards Vinicius Junior in the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid,” Infantino said in a statement on the official FIFA Media X account.

“There is absolutely no room for racism in our sport and in society – we need all the relevant stakeholders to take action and hold those responsible to account.”

In a statement in Portuguese on Instagram, shared by Benfica on social media, Prestianni denied making racist comments.

He wrote: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”