Real Madrid has submitted "all available evidence" to Uefa as the governing body investigates allegations of racism made by their forward Vinicius Junior.

The move comes after the Brazilian star reported racial abuse during a Champions League knockout round play-off tie in Lisbon.

Vinicius Junior claims he reported the abuse, allegedly from Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, to referee Francois Letexier during Tuesday’s match.

Uefa confirmed on Wednesday that it had launched a disciplinary investigation into the events.

In a statement, Real Madrid confirmed their cooperation: "Real Madrid CF announces that it has today provided Uefa with all available evidence regarding the incidents that occurred (on) Tuesday, February 17, during the Champions League match that our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica."

The club added, "Our club has actively co-operated with the investigation opened by Uefa following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match."

The Spanish giants also expressed gratitude for the support shown to their player.

"Real Madrid is grateful for the unanimous support and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all sectors of the global football community," the statement continued.

open image in gallery Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni covered his mouth when speaking to Vinicius Jr ( AFP/Getty )

"Real Madrid will continue working, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence and hatred in sport and in society."

The match was temporarily halted for 10 minutes in line with UEFA regulations after Vinicius reported the abuse following his goal celebration. He was subsequently shown a yellow card for the celebration.

Following the game, Vinicius took to Instagram, writing in Portuguese: "Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to demonstrate how weak they are. But they have protection from others who, theoretically, have the obligation to punish.

“Nothing that happened today is new in my life and my family’s. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. Still not understanding why. On the other side, just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose."

Prestianni has since denied making any racist comments towards Vinicius via his own Instagram account. Benfica, his club, has also criticised what they termed a "defamation campaign" against their player.

Adding to the controversy, Benfica coach Jose Mourinho has faced criticism from anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, which described his post-match comments as "gaslighting."

Mourinho told Amazon Prime: "I told (Vinicius), when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. They (Vinicius and Prestianni) told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or another. I want to be an independent."

He further remarked that "something happens, always" in matches featuring Vinicius.