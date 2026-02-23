Four Premier League players targeted by racist abuse on ‘appalling weekend’
- Four Premier League players, including Chelsea's Wesley Fofana and Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri, were subjected to racist abuse on social media over the past weekend.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland winger Romaine Mundle also received racially aggravated messages online after their respective matches.
- Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out condemned the incidents on an “appalling weekend”, calling for social media platforms to take more robust action against such behaviour.
- The Premier League also issued a statement, asserting that there are serious consequences for discrimination and reiterating that “football is for everyone”.
- These incidents follow a recent investigation launched by Uefa into claims of racial abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a Champions League match.
