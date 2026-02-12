Second Ukrainian athlete involved in helmet dispute at Winter Olympics
- Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei was instructed to cover an inspirational message on his helmet at the Olympics, which officials deemed "war propaganda".
- Handei's helmet featured the quote "Where there is heroism, there can be no final defeat" from Ukrainian writer Lina Kostenko, intended as a source of motivation.
- This incident follows the ejection of fellow Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, a skeleton racer, for his "helmet of remembrance" depicting athletes killed since Russia's invasion.
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) prohibits athletes from making political statements at Olympic sites or venues, leading to these rulings.
- Both Handei and Heraskevych argue their messages are not propaganda but serve to remind the world of Ukraine's existence and its need for support.
