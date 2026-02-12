Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ireland to face Israel in Nations League after calling for international ban over Gaza war

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Republic of Ireland have been drawn alongside Israel in the Nations League.
  • The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) approved a motion in November calling for Uefa to ban Israel from European club and international competitions due to the ongoing war in Gaza.
  • The FAI confirmed after the draw that they would fulfil the fixture following talks with Uefa over potential sanctions if they forfeited the match.
  • In a statement released on Thursday evening, the FAI claimed that “potential disqualification” from the Nations League could be on the cards if they refused play against Israel.
  • Ireland will also play Austria and Kosovo in Group B3 of the 2026/27 Nations League.
