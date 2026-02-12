Ireland to face Israel in Nations League after calling for international ban over Gaza war
- Republic of Ireland have been drawn alongside Israel in the Nations League.
- The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) approved a motion in November calling for Uefa to ban Israel from European club and international competitions due to the ongoing war in Gaza.
- The FAI confirmed after the draw that they would fulfil the fixture following talks with Uefa over potential sanctions if they forfeited the match.
- In a statement released on Thursday evening, the FAI claimed that “potential disqualification” from the Nations League could be on the cards if they refused play against Israel.
- Ireland will also play Austria and Kosovo in Group B3 of the 2026/27 Nations League.
