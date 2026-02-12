Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England set for Euro 2024 final rematch with Spain in Nations League

England will face Spain for the first time since the Euro 2024 final (Adam Davy/PA)
England will face Spain for the first time since the Euro 2024 final (Adam Davy/PA)
  • The draw for the 2026/27 Nations League took place on Thursday afternoon.
  • England are back in League A and have been drawn alongside Spain, Croatia and Czechia.
  • England and Spain will face each other again for the first time since the Euro 2024 final.
  • Spain beat England 2-1 in Berlin back in 2024, with Gareth Southgate resigning after the match.
  • The draw went ahead just hours after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he has signed a new contract with England until 2028.
