England set for Euro 2024 final rematch with Spain in Nations League
- The draw for the 2026/27 Nations League took place on Thursday afternoon.
- England are back in League A and have been drawn alongside Spain, Croatia and Czechia.
- England and Spain will face each other again for the first time since the Euro 2024 final.
- Spain beat England 2-1 in Berlin back in 2024, with Gareth Southgate resigning after the match.
- The draw went ahead just hours after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he has signed a new contract with England until 2028.
