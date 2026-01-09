Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Afcon hosts Morocco made history after beating Cameroon

Brahim Diaz has scored five goals in five games at Afcon
Brahim Diaz has scored five goals in five games at Afcon (REUTERS)
  • Hosts Morocco have secured a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Cameroon.
  • The Atlas Lions broke the deadlock through tournament top scorer Brahim Diaz, who netted his fifth Afcon goal in as many matches.
  • Ismael Saibari then sealed Morocco's victory, providing crucial breathing room with 16 minutes left.
  • The win puts Morocco into the last four for the first time since 2004 after overcoming a fellow tournament heavyweight.
  • Awaiting Morocco in the semis will be either free-scoring Nigeria or neighbours Algeria.
