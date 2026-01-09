How Afcon hosts Morocco made history after beating Cameroon
- Hosts Morocco have secured a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Cameroon.
- The Atlas Lions broke the deadlock through tournament top scorer Brahim Diaz, who netted his fifth Afcon goal in as many matches.
- Ismael Saibari then sealed Morocco's victory, providing crucial breathing room with 16 minutes left.
- The win puts Morocco into the last four for the first time since 2004 after overcoming a fellow tournament heavyweight.
- Awaiting Morocco in the semis will be either free-scoring Nigeria or neighbours Algeria.