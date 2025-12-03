Mohamed Salah benched in successive league games for first time in Liverpool career
- Mohamed Salah was benched by Arne Slot for Liverpool's Premier League match against Sunderland, following his substitution appearance against West Ham.
- This marks the first time Salah has been benched in back-to-back league games since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017.
- Slot explained his decision was to stick with the winning formula from the previous match against West Ham, which Liverpool won 2-0.
- The manager praised Salah's reaction, describing him as a 'top professional' who trained hard and remained positive towards his teammates.
- Only one change was made to the starting lineup for the Sunderland game, with Andy Robertson replacing Milos Kerkez at left-back.