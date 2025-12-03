Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mohamed Salah benched in successive league games for first time in Liverpool career

Video Player Placeholder
Salah 'not happy' with being dropped for West Ham game - Slot
  • Mohamed Salah was benched by Arne Slot for Liverpool's Premier League match against Sunderland, following his substitution appearance against West Ham.
  • This marks the first time Salah has been benched in back-to-back league games since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017.
  • Slot explained his decision was to stick with the winning formula from the previous match against West Ham, which Liverpool won 2-0.
  • The manager praised Salah's reaction, describing him as a 'top professional' who trained hard and remained positive towards his teammates.
  • Only one change was made to the starting lineup for the Sunderland game, with Andy Robertson replacing Milos Kerkez at left-back.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in