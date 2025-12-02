Arne Slot says Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz are ‘not able’ start next two Liverpool games
Liverpool’s lavish summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz are not able to start three matches in a short time frame, manager Arne Slot has admitted.
Isak played 68 minutes of Liverpool’s 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday before he was replaced by Hugo Ekitike, while Wirtz played 75 minutes before making way for Curtis Jones.
Isak and Wirtz – bought for £125m from Newcastle and £100m from Leverkusen respectively – have struggled to get up to speed in the Premier League this season, and have found themselves used sparingly by Slot.
Ahead of a busy run of fixtures leading into the festive period, which starts with the visit of high-flying Sunderland to Anfield on Wednesday night before Saturday’s trip to Leeds, Slot admitted that the pair, as well as defender Joe Gomez, are still not fit enough to play successive full matches on weekends and midweek.
more to follow...
