Mo Salah takes to social media amid doubts over his Liverpool future
- Mo Salah was omitted from Liverpool's squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match against Inter Milan following a public outburst.
- The Egypt international attended training at the club's Kirkby base on Tuesday instead of travelling with the team, and posted a selfie of himself in the gym on Instagram.
- Salah publicly criticised Liverpool after the Leeds match on Saturday, stating he felt “thrown under the bus” and that promises made in the summer had not been kept.
- He also claimed his relationship with head coach Arne Slot had deteriorated and suggested someone at the club did not want him there.
- Slot admitted he had “no clue” if Salah would feature for the club again when asked on Monday, further fuelling uncertainty about his future.