Mo Salah posts gym selfie as he trains on his own after Liverpool rant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah reported for Liverpool training on Tuesday morning, with his future at the club cast into significant doubt following a public outburst and his subsequent omission from the Champions League squad.

The Egypt international was notably left out of the travelling party set to face Inter Milan on Tuesday night, instead attending a session at the club’s Kirkby base and sharing a picture of himself in the gym.

The decision comes after Salah’s extraordinary tirade following Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Leeds.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot addressed the escalating situation on Monday evening, admitting he had "no clue" whether the forward would feature for the club again.

Asked directly if Salah had played his last game for Liverpool, Slot responded: "I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this point in time. I am a firm believer that there is always a possibility to return for a player. I can leave it with that I think."

Salah, who became the club’s highest-paid player after signing a new contract in April, expressed his deep disappointment after the Leeds match, stating he felt "thrown under the bus" by the Merseyside club.

He added: "I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that, I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship.

“I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club."

The uncertainty surrounding Salah’s immediate future is compounded by his impending absence from the squad later this month, as the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to commence on 21 December, with the winger set to leave for the tournament after this weekend’s game against Brighton.