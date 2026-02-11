Australia captain ruled out of T20 World Cup opener with extremely rare injury
- Australia's T20 World Cup captain, Mitchell Marsh, was ruled out of his side’s opening match against Ireland on Wednesday due to a groin injury sustained in training.
- Scans confirmed internal testicular bleeding, requiring a period of rest and rehabilitation for Marsh.
- Travis Head stepped in as captain for the match, with Steve Smith joining the squad as cover and Matthew Renshaw brought into the starting XI.
- The team is already contending with a depleted bowling attack, as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are unavailable.
- Big-hitter Tim David is also sidelined for the first game due to a hamstring strain, further impacting the squad.
