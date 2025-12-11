Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Michael Johnson issues defiant message as Grand Slam Track files for bankruptcy

Michael Johnson is one the greatest sprinters in Olympic history
Michael Johnson is one the greatest sprinters in Olympic history (AFP)
  • Grand Slam Track, the athletics league founded by Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware.
  • The league's inaugural season was plagued by issues including the cancellation of its Los Angeles final, a shortened Philadelphia event, and difficulties in paying athletes.
  • Michael Johnson acknowledged in August that the league could not meet its promised payment timelines, and attendance at its opening leg in Kingston, Jamaica, was poor.
  • The bankruptcy filing aims to stabilise operations, reduce costs, address outstanding liabilities, and facilitate discussions with potential investors.
  • Grand Slam Track has expressed its intention to return for a 2026 season once its financial obligations are resolved, with Johnson stating he “refuses to give up on the mission”.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in