Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track files for bankruptcy after nightmare first season

Grand Slam Track, the athletics league launched by Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, aiming to stabilise its finances following a turbulent inaugural season.

The announcement was made on Thursday.

The league's debut year was plagued with issues, including the cancellation of its Los Angeles final and the Philadelphia event being cut from three to two days.

Grand Slam Track also faced difficulties paying athletes after promised funding failed to materialize, and attendance at its opening leg in Kingston, Jamaica, was notably poor.

Mr Johnson himself conceded in August that the league could not meet its promised payment timelines.

Grand Slam Track stated that the court-supervised process would enable it to stabilise operations, reduce costs, and address outstanding liabilities, all while pursuing long-term growth.

open image in gallery Matthew Hudson-Smith raced in the Grand Slam Track league ( AFP via Getty Images )

The league, which had offered unusually high prize money to attract top talent, confirmed it is finalising debtor-in-possession financing.

"Grand Slam Track was founded to create a professional platform that reflects the talent and dedication of this sport's athletes," Mr Johnson, who won Olympic gold in the 200 and 400 meters at the 1996 Games in Atlanta, said in a statement from the league.

"While GST has faced significant challenges that have caused frustrations for many – myself included – I refuse to give up on the mission."

Nicholas Rubin, the chief restructuring officer, added that the move would facilitate ongoing discussions with potential investors and aid in rebuilding relationships with athletes and partners.

Grand Slam Track has expressed its intention to return for a 2026 season once its financial obligations are resolved.

The league was first launched in 2024, before the first events took place earlier this year.

British athletes including Josh Kerr and Matthew Hudson-Smith competed in the debut season of Grand Slam Track, while US sprint superstars Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek also featured.