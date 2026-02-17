Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Maro Itoje set for landmark England appearance in Six Nations clash against Ireland

Maro Itoje will make his 100th appearance for England on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Maro Itoje will make his 100th appearance for England on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Henry Pollock will make his first start for England at No 8 in their Six Nations clash against Ireland on Saturday.
  • Captain Maro Itoje is set to earn his 100th England cap, becoming only the ninth player to reach this milestone.
  • Other team changes include Tom Curry's promotion to the starting back row, Ben Earl moving to openside flank, and Tommy Freeman relocating to the wing.
  • Head coach Steve Borthwick anticipates a “huge contest” and lauded Itoje's consistency and professionalism.
  • England will be aiming to rebound after last Saturday’s 31-20 defeat by Scotland, which snapped a 12-match winning streak.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in