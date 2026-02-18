Manny Pacquiao announces his next fight as he continues boxing comeback
- Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the boxing ring on 18 April, facing former junior welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas.
- This will be Pacquiao's second fight since ending a four-year retirement last year, following a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July.
- The upcoming bout is understood to be a 10-round exhibition, with Pacquiao choosing Provodnikov, who last fought in 2016.
- Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, expressed his excitement to return to Las Vegas and provide a great fight for his fans.
- Away from boxing, Pacquiao served in the Philippine Senate from 2016 to 2022 and made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2022.
