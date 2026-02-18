Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Manny Pacquiao announces his next fight as he continues boxing comeback

Manny Pacquiao (right) during his title challenge against Mario Barrios last year
Manny Pacquiao (right) during his title challenge against Mario Barrios last year (Getty Images)
  • Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the boxing ring on 18 April, facing former junior welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas.
  • This will be Pacquiao's second fight since ending a four-year retirement last year, following a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July.
  • The upcoming bout is understood to be a 10-round exhibition, with Pacquiao choosing Provodnikov, who last fought in 2016.
  • Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, expressed his excitement to return to Las Vegas and provide a great fight for his fans.
  • Away from boxing, Pacquiao served in the Philippine Senate from 2016 to 2022 and made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2022.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in