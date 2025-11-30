Manny Pacquiao’s son suffers setback on his professional boxing debut
- The son of boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao, made his professional boxing debut in California on Saturday night.
- Manny Pacquiao Jr faced Brendan Lally in a four-round contest on a show promoted by his father.
- The fight did not go to plan for Pacquiao Jr as he failed to register a win, with the bout being scored a majority draw by the judges.
- This serves as a setback for Pacquiao Jr, who is looking to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father.
- Pacquiao Sr is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever and made a comeback earlier this year at the age of 46 when he held WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a draw in their world title fight.