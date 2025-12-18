Man United icon sends clear message to Kobbie Mainoo after his brother’s t-shirt antics
- Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has challenged midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to fight for his place at Old Trafford.
- Mainoo, 20, has not started a Premier League match this season, leading to speculation about his future and a rejected loan request in August.
- The situation gained attention when Mainoo's half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, wore a “Free Kobbie Mainoo” t-shirt at Monday’s match against Bournemouth.
- Keane criticised Mainoo's half-brother, calling him an “idiot” and stating that players should focus on proving managers wrong through hard work.
- Mainoo is reportedly in direct competition for a starting spot with captain Bruno Fernandes, who has featured in all 16 Premier League games this term.