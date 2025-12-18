Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has issued a stark challenge to midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, urging him to fight for his place at Old Trafford while simultaneously lambasting his half-brother as an "idiot".

The England international, 20, is yet to secure a Premier League start this season, sparking considerable debate over his limited game time under manager Ruben Amorim.

This situation was further amplified when Mainoo’s half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, garnered attention on Monday evening by sporting a “Free Kobbie Mainoo” t-shirt during United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

Mainoo, who was met with a hero’s reception from fans upon his substitute appearance against the Cherries, had a request to leave Old Trafford on loan rejected in August, fuelling ongoing speculation about a potential January transfer.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane questioned the urgency for Mainoo to depart.

open image in gallery Kobbie Mainoo has struggled for game time under Ruben Amorim (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Archive )

"Are you telling me he can’t sit there for another six months?" Keane asked. "He might think the manager might be gone in the summer, one or two of the senior players might be gone.

“He’s 20 years of age, what’s wrong with sitting and learning your trade? And even if you’re not getting a chance, we’ve all had to do it at different levels."

Keane stressed the importance of a strong mindset. "Sometimes a manager is on your case and what you have to do is look at a manager and go ‘I’ll prove you wrong’," he continued.

"Every day is your challenge to prove to the manager and when that manager is picking the team I’m going to train like a beast and when you’re writing that team (as a manager) you’re going to go, ‘he has to play’. He’s got to get that in his mindset."

The former United midfielder did not hold back when addressing Mainoo’s half-brother.

"And when he’s got his idiot of a brother doing all that… we shouldn’t even be giving his brother the time of day. Sometimes you’re just surrounded by idiots, especially the families."

open image in gallery Roy Keane has urged Mainoo to fight for his place at Man United (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Manager Ruben Amorim has indicated that Mainoo is in direct competition for a starting spot with the influential captain Bruno Fernandes, who has featured in all 16 of the club’s Premier League matches this term.

Mainoo earned the last of his 10 England caps in September 2024 and, with next summer’s World Cup approaching, is yet to play under national team manager Thomas Tuchel.

Keane concluded by reiterating his core message: "The life of a footballer is about trying to prove people wrong. Bruno might get injured. There was chat about Bruno leaving in the summer. Bruno might leave next summer, so you bide your time as a young player.

“I’ve no problem players going out on loan, it can work for everybody, but sometimes as a player, your biggest challenge is here at Man United and getting into that first-team.

“Even if the manager is saying ‘you’re not going to get in ahead of Bruno’ (your mindset should be), ‘I’m going to prove you wrong’."