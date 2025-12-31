Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mother of darts superstar hits out at ‘vile’ fans who booed her son

Luke Littler's three-word response to boos from Ally Pally crowd
  • Luke Littler secured a 4-2 victory over Rob Cross in the World Darts Championship fourth round, despite being booed by the Alexandra Palace crowd.
  • The 18-year-old responded to the hostile reception by goading the fans, thanking them for contributing to his prize money.
  • Littler's mother, Lisa, publicly defended her son on social media, branding the booing fans as "t****" and criticising their behaviour.
  • She also hit back at comments suggesting Littler should "behave like" the world number one, asserting that the crowds were "vile".
  • Littler admitted he "lost" his head with his on-stage response and anticipates continued hostility in his upcoming quarter-final match against Krzysztof Ratajski.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in