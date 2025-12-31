Mother of darts superstar hits out at ‘vile’ fans who booed her son
- Luke Littler secured a 4-2 victory over Rob Cross in the World Darts Championship fourth round, despite being booed by the Alexandra Palace crowd.
- The 18-year-old responded to the hostile reception by goading the fans, thanking them for contributing to his prize money.
- Littler's mother, Lisa, publicly defended her son on social media, branding the booing fans as "t****" and criticising their behaviour.
- She also hit back at comments suggesting Littler should "behave like" the world number one, asserting that the crowds were "vile".
- Littler admitted he "lost" his head with his on-stage response and anticipates continued hostility in his upcoming quarter-final match against Krzysztof Ratajski.