Why was Luke Littler booed by Ally Pally crowd at World Darts Championship?
- World No 1 Luke Littler was booed by the Ally Pally crowd during his round of 16 match with Rob Cross at the World Darts Championship on Monday night.
- Littler appeared fired up during the match and was seen pointing at a section of the crowd asking “what now?” after he wrapped up a 4-2 victory to book his place in the quarter-finals.
- In his post-match interview, a riled up Littler sarcastically thanked the crowd for paying for his prize money and for booing him, having usually had the fans on his side throughout his career.
- Littler complained about crowds at events in Germany earlier this year, and a section of German fans appeared to target Littler during Monday’s match, leading to the teenager singling them out after his win.
- The Ally Pally crowd also seemed keen to get behind the underdog - 2018 winner Cross - who has been struggling for form recently, and it almost worked as Cross had a dart to take the match to a deciding set before Littler held his nerve to pick up a hard-earned win.