Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why was Luke Littler booed by Ally Pally crowd at World Darts Championship?

Luke Littler was booed by the Ally Pally crowd but had the final laugh (John Walton/PA)
Luke Littler was booed by the Ally Pally crowd but had the final laugh (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • World No 1 Luke Littler was booed by the Ally Pally crowd during his round of 16 match with Rob Cross at the World Darts Championship on Monday night.
  • Littler appeared fired up during the match and was seen pointing at a section of the crowd asking “what now?” after he wrapped up a 4-2 victory to book his place in the quarter-finals.
  • In his post-match interview, a riled up Littler sarcastically thanked the crowd for paying for his prize money and for booing him, having usually had the fans on his side throughout his career.
  • Littler complained about crowds at events in Germany earlier this year, and a section of German fans appeared to target Littler during Monday’s match, leading to the teenager singling them out after his win.
  • The Ally Pally crowd also seemed keen to get behind the underdog - 2018 winner Cross - who has been struggling for form recently, and it almost worked as Cross had a dart to take the match to a deciding set before Littler held his nerve to pick up a hard-earned win.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in