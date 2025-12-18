Why two BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees are not in attendance
- Lando Norris apologised for his absence from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony.
- The McLaren driver was on a skiing trip, enjoying his off-season and celebrating his recent F1 Drivers’ Championship win.
- Norris appeared via a live video link, stating he was enjoying a break after a successful year.
- World darts champion Luke Littler also missed the event, prioritising the defence of his World Darts Championship title.
- Norris and Littler were the only two of the six shortlisted athletes not to attend the ceremony in Salford.