Los Angeles Olympics clash forces date change for The Open in 2028

The Open, which was won by Scottie Scheffler this year, will take place in August in 2028
The Open, which was won by Scottie Scheffler this year, will take place in August in 2028 (Getty Images)
  • The 2028 Open golf tournament will conclude on 6 August, a shift from its traditional July schedule.
  • This date change was implemented to avoid a clash with the Los Angeles Olympics, which are set to run from 14 July to 30 July.
  • The venue for the 156th Open in 2028 is yet to be confirmed, though Royal Birkdale will host in 2026 and St Andrews in 2027.
  • Mark Darbon, chief executive of the R&A, confirmed the collaborative agreement for the date change to accommodate Olympic golf competitions.
  • The Open will return to its usual mid-July dates in 2029, with the AIG Women's Open and Senior Open also moving to August in 2028.
