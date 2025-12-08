Los Angeles Olympics clash forces date change for The Open in 2028
- The 2028 Open golf tournament will conclude on 6 August, a shift from its traditional July schedule.
- This date change was implemented to avoid a clash with the Los Angeles Olympics, which are set to run from 14 July to 30 July.
- The venue for the 156th Open in 2028 is yet to be confirmed, though Royal Birkdale will host in 2026 and St Andrews in 2027.
- Mark Darbon, chief executive of the R&A, confirmed the collaborative agreement for the date change to accommodate Olympic golf competitions.
- The Open will return to its usual mid-July dates in 2029, with the AIG Women's Open and Senior Open also moving to August in 2028.