The Open to move away from traditional date to avoid clash with Los Angeles Olympics

The 2028 Open will be held away from the tournament’s regular slot in July to avoid a clash with the Los Angeles Olympics.

The major has traditionally been held on the weekend containing the third Friday in July but has been shifted into August having been due to overlap with the Games, which run from 14 July to 30 July.

The venue for the 156th Open is yet to be confirmed, but the tournament is set to conclude on Sunday 6 August. Royal Birkdale is due to host next year’s event before it returns to the Old Course at St Andrews in 2027.

“We have worked collaboratively with the relevant bodies and our partners to agree alternative dates for staging our major championships in 2028 to accommodate the Olympic golf competitions,” Mark Darbon, chief executive of the R&A, said.

“We appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with all of the stakeholders and believe that providing clarity on the dates now will assist with the planning of the global golf calendar in 2028. We can also confirm that The Open will be returning to its normal mid-July dates in 2029.”

Scottie Scheffler is the reigning champion golfer of the year after winning his first Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.

The AIG Women's Open and Senior Open will also be staged in August in 2028. Three golf medal events will be held in Los Angeles, with a new mixed team format joining the individual men’s and women’s Olympic tournaments.