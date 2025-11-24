Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Whitlock, Britain’s most decorated male gymnast, has said he is coming out of retirement with the dream of competing at a fifth Olympics at LA 2028.

Whitlock retired following Paris 2024, having announced his plans before the Games, where he narrowly missed out on the podium in the pommel horse.

He will be 35 by the time of the next Olympics in Los Angeles but told The Times that he does not feel ready to retire and feels his career is “unfinished”.

“I’m on a mission and I’m well excited for it,” Whitlock said. “It feels so good to be able to say I’m a gymnast again.”

Whitlock is a six-time Olympic medalist and won two gold medals at Rio 2016. He successfully defended his pommel horse title at Tokyo 2020 but finished fourth in Paris as he attempted to become just the sixth athlete in Olympics history to win gold in the same event at three consecutive Games. He made his Olympics debut at London 2012 aged 19.

He told The Times: “I was sitting in the station with my family in a café [after Paris] and I said to them, 'I'm not done, I can't finish it like that’.

“It was the raw emotion of getting back to the UK and just feeling like I can't end it like that.

“Something just didn't feel right. Unfinished is the exact word. My career's just not complete. It was just really gnawing away at me.

open image in gallery Whitlock knew before Paris that he would be retiring after his fourth Olympics ( Getty Images )

“I thought, 'It's the right time for me to retire but it's not the right way.'

“And that's something that spooks me if I'm really honest because I was pushing it a bit going into Paris in terms of my age. So you can imagine how much I'm pushing it now. It's a massive challenge.”