Independent

Liverpool make big Mo Salah decision after ‘thrown under the bus’ claim

Mo Salah has been left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mo Salah has been left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Mo Salah has been omitted from Liverpool's Champions League squad for the match against Inter Milan.
  • The decision follows his public criticism of manager Arne Slot and claims that the club had “thrown him under the bus”.
  • Salah expressed frustration over being benched for three straight games and alleged a lack of relationship with the manager, suggesting someone wanted him to take the blame for Liverpool’s poor form.
  • He also hit out at Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher and hinted that this situation could lead to his departure from the club.
  • Salah will miss the Inter Milan fixture but is expected to be available for Liverpool's upcoming Premier League match against Brighton.
