Kalvin Phillips running out of time to secure Man City exit

Kalvin Phillips has only played once for Man City this season (Nigel French/PA)
Kalvin Phillips has only played once for Man City this season (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Kalvin Phillips is facing a race against time to leave Manchester City in this transfer window.
  • The midfielder has been linked with a move away since the window opened last month and there has been interest from other clubs.
  • However, there have been no concrete offers for the England star and the transfer window is set to shut on Monday evening.
  • Phillips has endured a nightmare spell at City since joining the club from Leeds United in 2022.
  • Phillips, who turned 30 in December, has made just one appearance for City this season.
