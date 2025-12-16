British Olympic star owed over $200,000 by Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track
- Grand Slam Track (GST), founded by Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following significant financial difficulties.
- British Olympic star Josh Kerr is among the top creditors, and is owed $218,750, alongside American sprint stars Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ($356,250) and Gabby Thomas ($249,375).
- Documents filed in Delaware reveal that seven athletics stars are collectively owed millions, with the total amount owed to the top 20 creditors between $10m and $50m.
- The failed athletics league encountered problems after a major financial backer withdrew support following its first event in April, coupled with poor attendance, leading to the cancellation of its final scheduled event.
- The Chapter 11 filing allows GST to reorganise its finances, implement a more efficient operating model, and position itself for long-term success, rather than facing liquidation.