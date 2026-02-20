Jos Buttler vows not to ‘hide away’ as he speaks out on ‘frustrating’ T20 World Cup
- Jos Buttler has not scored a single fifty in his last 14 international innings this winter, with a top score of 39 across ODIs and T20s.
- Despite his current rut, Buttler refuses to bat defensively for personal form, stating he will not “bat for 15 overs just for myself and ignore the game” in the T20 World Cup.
- He explained that T20 cricket demands continuous play and adapting to the scoreboard, unlike Test matches where a batter might rein it in to regain form.
- Buttler admitted the group stage of the T20 World Cup was “frustrating” but remains confident, and stated that he will not be “hiding away” heading into the Super 8s.
- Teammate Jacob Bethell affirmed that no one in the England squad doubts Buttler's ability and expects him to deliver a substantial innings when it matters most in the tournament.
