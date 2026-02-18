Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

T20 World Cup: When are England playing in the Super 8s?

Harry Brook will lead his team in Sri Lanka in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup
Harry Brook will lead his team in Sri Lanka in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup (Getty Images)
  • England are through to the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup after beating Nepal, Scotland and Italy in their group, while suffering a solitary defeat against West Indies.
  • England played their group matches in India but will now travel to Sri Lanka for the next stage of the tournament.
  • England will face Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 8s, while the other group contains India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.
  • Harry Brook’s men will play Sri Lanka on Sunday 22 February at 9:30am GMT, before taking on Pakistan on Tuesday 24 February at 1:30pm GMT and then New Zealand on Friday 27 February at 1:30pm GMT.
  • The top two teams from each Super 8s group will progress to the semi-finals.

