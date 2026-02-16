Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England keep T20 World Cup dream alive with nervy win over Italy

England picked up a nervy win over Italy
England picked up a nervy win over Italy (Getty Images)
  • England have qualified for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup after beating Italy in Kolkata.
  • England came into their final group game knowing they needed a victory to progress further in the tournament.
  • Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first, with England posting 202-7 thanks to an unbeaten 53 from Will Jacks.
  • Italy kept themselves in the chase as Benjamin Manenti struck 60 and Justin Mosca hit 43, but Italy were eventually bowled out for 178 as England claimed a 24-run win.
  • England are now set to head to Sri Lanka for the next stage of the tournament.

