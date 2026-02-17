Australia eliminated from T20 World Cup after washout
- Australia have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after Zimbabwe’s match against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.
- The 2021 champions Australia were relying on other results going their way after losing two of their opening three matches against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.
- However, the washout in Kandy, Sri Lanka, was enough to see Zimbabwe through to the next stage of the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, while Ireland have also been eliminated.
- Australia still have one game left to play at the tournament against Oman on Friday.
- They will head home following that match after missing out on a top-two finish in their group.
