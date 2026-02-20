Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-England star keen on national team coaching job amid uncertainty over Brendon McCullum’s future

Jonathan Trott is keen on coaching England in the future
Jonathan Trott is keen on coaching England in the future (Getty Images)
  • Jonathan Trott has concluded his role as Afghanistan cricket coach following the team's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup.
  • The former England batter spent nearly four years in the position, during which he led Afghanistan to their first-ever semi-final appearance in a major tournament at the previous T20 World Cup.
  • Trott has indicated his interest in potentially coaching the England cricket team at some point in the future amid uncertainty over Brendon McCullum’s future after a disastrous Ashes and stuttering start to the T20 World Cup.
  • While stating he has no immediate plans, he expressed that the idea of coaching a team he holds “so dear to your heart” would be appealing.
  • Trott has also previously served as an assistant coach for Trent Rockets in The Hundred competition.
