Ex-England star keen on national team coaching job amid uncertainty over Brendon McCullum’s future
- Jonathan Trott has concluded his role as Afghanistan cricket coach following the team's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup.
- The former England batter spent nearly four years in the position, during which he led Afghanistan to their first-ever semi-final appearance in a major tournament at the previous T20 World Cup.
- Trott has indicated his interest in potentially coaching the England cricket team at some point in the future amid uncertainty over Brendon McCullum’s future after a disastrous Ashes and stuttering start to the T20 World Cup.
- While stating he has no immediate plans, he expressed that the idea of coaching a team he holds “so dear to your heart” would be appealing.
- Trott has also previously served as an assistant coach for Trent Rockets in The Hundred competition.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks