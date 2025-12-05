Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Root defends England teammates after error-strewn Ashes display

England were left to rue several mistakes in the field (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
England were left to rue several mistakes in the field (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England's Ashes campaign faced a setback on day two of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, as they dropped five catches, allowing Australia to build a significant first-innings lead.
  • Joe Root scored a magnificent unbeaten 138, his maiden century on Australian soil, contributing to England's total of 334.
  • Australia capitalised on England's fielding errors and scattershot bowling, reaching 378 for six and establishing a 44-run advantage by the close of day two.
  • Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, and Brydon Carse were among those who missed catching opportunities, though Will Jacks took a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Steve Smith.
  • Root said no one is “perfect” but expressed optimism despite the fielding woes, insisting England's campaign remains on track and that their best cricket is good enough to succeed.
