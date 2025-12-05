England drop five catches as Ashes hopes slip away
- England dropped five catches on day two of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane.
- Jamie Smith was the first culprit as he put down Travis Head when the Australian opener had only scored three runs - he went on to make 33.
- Ben Duckett dropped two catches as he failed to hold on to chances offered by Josh Inglis and Alex Carey.
- Carey was also dropped by Joe Root, while Brydon Carse put down Michael Neser in the closing stages of day two.
- Australia finished the day on 378-6 as they established a lead of 44 runs after England earlier scored 334 all out.