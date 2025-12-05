Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Root has insisted England’s Ashes campaign remains firmly on track, despite a series of dropped catches gifting Australia five extra lives and a crucial first-innings lead at the Gabba.

Root’s magnificent unbeaten 138 – his long-awaited maiden century on Australian soil – had propelled the tourists to a competitive 334.

However, a disappointing day two performance saw Australia seize the initiative in the floodlit second Test, reaching 378 for six and establishing a 44-run advantage.

The Baggy Greens’ progress was significantly aided by England’s scattershot bowling and a string of missed opportunities in the field.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith was the first to err, grassing an early nick from Travis Head. Ben Duckett then made two mistakes in the gully, while Brydon Carse lost sight of a seemingly simple chance under the lights.

open image in gallery Jamie Smith dropped Travis Head early on as England struggled in the field ( AFP via Getty Images )

Another edge later snuck between Root and Smith, highlighting the need for a sharper fielding display if England are to claw back lost ground.

Despite the fielding woes, Will Jacks offered a moment of brilliance with a staggering one-handed leap to dismiss key batter Steve Smith.

Root, who captained England during 4-0 Ashes losses in Australia in 2017-18 and 2021-22, remains optimistic, believing the trail has not gone cold.

"We’re not perfect, we’re all human and we’re going to make mistakes. But it’s how we respond," Root stated.

"It’s about making sure we turn up with the right frame of mind, right attitude and knowing our best game of cricket is good enough to do very special things here. The wheels could have come off and at other times, probably on a tour where I was captain, they would have.

“But we know our best cricket and when we execute well we’re a very difficult side to play against. I don’t think we’re massively out of it at all."

Root also offered a stout defence of England’s preparations, suggesting the inability to hold on to catches had nothing to do with a lack of hard work or their decision to skip a day/night warm-up game in Canberra.

"You can’t replicate the surface, the bounce, the way the nicks come, it’s never going to be exactly the same and it’s never going to be perfect," he explained.

"We’ve got used to conditions, we’ve got used to the heat, we got used to the surfaces. We’ve caught under lights, we’ve caught in daylight and tried to catch in twilight as well. Sometimes they don’t stick and you’re always looking for answers."

open image in gallery Joe Root insisted his century on day one will mean a lot more if England go on to win the Test ( Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire )

While Root will be relieved to no longer face questions about his lack of centuries in Australia, he is not prepared to fully embrace his personal achievement while the Test hangs in the balance.

"That’s lovely to hear. I’m very grateful for that support," he said of the travelling fans and those back home.

"But I’ve said a few times, this tour is not about me, it’s about us trying to win the Ashes. My job is to score as many runs as I can and, as a senior batter in the team, I expect that of myself.

“Of course it means more in a win. I think I’ll be more equipped to reflect on it at the end of the game really."