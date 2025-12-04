Joe Root achieves huge Ashes landmark in second Test
- Joe Root scored his first Ashes century in Australia on day one of the second Test in Brisbane.
- This was Root's 30th attempt to reach three figures in an away Ashes series, and marked his 40th Test century overall.
- Prior to this innings, Australia was the only country where Root had not scored a Test century, with a previous highest score of 89.
- Root's composed batting guided England out of trouble after a difficult start, with the team at 5-2 early in their innings.
- Zak Crawley earlier hit 76 as England fought their way back into the contest on the opening day.