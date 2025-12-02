Ben Stokes insists England do not fear the ‘Gabbatoir’ despite dismal Ashes record
England have historically struggled at the Gabba in previous Ashes series
England captain Ben Stokes has declared his side harbours "no fear" of the Gabba, the formidable Brisbane fortress where countless Ashes ambitions have historically faltered.
Despite trailing 1-0 in the series after a recent defeat in Perth, Stokes insists his team remains undaunted by the venue's intimidating reputation and Australia's formidable record there.
The Queensland ground, affectionately dubbed the ‘Gabbatoir’ by Australian fans, has long been a psychological advantage for the home side.
England’s history at the venue is largely one of struggle, with only two victories in 20 attempts since their initial successes in 1933 and 1936.
Memorable moments of English woe include Nasser Hussain’s ill-fated decision to bowl first, Steve Harmison’s infamous opening delivery to second slip, and Rory Burns’ first-ball dismissal by Mitchell Starc. Even the 2010/11 draw, which saw a second-innings run-fest for the tourists, began with a Peter Siddle hat-trick.
However, Stokes remains unfazed by this daunting legacy. He highlighted the fresh perspective of his squad, many of whom are experiencing their first Ashes tour.
"Lots of our guys are on their first Ashes tour so this is going to be a new experience for them. No, it doesn’t hold too much fear," he stated.
Acknowledging the Gabba's significance for Australia, much like Edgbaston or Headingley for England, he added: "For Australia, I guess the Gabba is a little bit like Edgbaston or Headingley are for us, where you take a lot of confidence at home if you’ve got good records at those grounds."
He concluded, "Many teams have gone to the Gabba and lost to Australia but this is a brand new outfit."
The England camp also draws confidence from recent chinks in Australia’s Gabba armour.
The hosts suffered defeats to India in 2021 and, more recently, to the West Indies last year in a pink-ball encounter at the same ground.
Batter Ollie Pope echoed this sentiment, noting: "We know Australia have a good record here but, at the same time, we saw West Indies went and turned them over last time."
He added, "We take that as a bit of a positive but, at the same time, we don’t try to look too much into those things as a team."
Despite the criticism following their two-day loss in Perth, Stokes reaffirmed his unwavering belief in his team’s methods and personnel. He expressed profound trust in his players, particularly the starting XI.
"I have complete and utter trust in everyone in the squad but particularly the 11 guys who have been given the opportunity to play," he asserted.
He emphasised his expectation for players to take ownership: "One thing I’ll always tell the group, ‘I have complete trust and faith. Not only in your ability but also your decision making in the moment when you are out there to assess the conditions, to assess what is required and to just have that mentality that I’m going to be the person to influence this game’."
Stokes concluded by underscoring the importance of this mutual trust, stating that its loss would be irreparable.
