Man who sent Lionesses star racist messages during Euros found guilty
- Nigel Dewale pleaded guilty to sending "totally abhorrent" social media messages to England footballer Jess Carter during last summer's Euros.
- He also admitted to a charge of possession of a weapon in a private place at Blackburn Magistrates Court.
- The UK Football Policing Unit launched an investigation last July, leading to Dewale's arrest on 28 August after messages were traced to his home.
- Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts condemned the messages, stating that online hate crime is unacceptable and perpetrators cannot hide behind social media profiles.
- Dewale is scheduled to be sentenced on 25 March at Blackburn Magistrates Court.