Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man who sent Lionesses star racist messages during Euros found guilty

Carter was a key player in England's European Championship win
Carter was a key player in England's European Championship win (Nick Potts/PA Wire)
  • Nigel Dewale pleaded guilty to sending "totally abhorrent" social media messages to England footballer Jess Carter during last summer's Euros.
  • He also admitted to a charge of possession of a weapon in a private place at Blackburn Magistrates Court.
  • The UK Football Policing Unit launched an investigation last July, leading to Dewale's arrest on 28 August after messages were traced to his home.
  • Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts condemned the messages, stating that online hate crime is unacceptable and perpetrators cannot hide behind social media profiles.
  • Dewale is scheduled to be sentenced on 25 March at Blackburn Magistrates Court.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in