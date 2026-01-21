Jean-Philippe Mateta keen to follow Marc Guehi out Crystal Palace exit door
- Jean-Philippe Mateta has reportedly told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club this month.
- According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mateta is hoping for a January move after being linked with Juventus and Aston Villa.
- Palace now have a decision to make over whether to allow Mateta to leave before the transfer window shuts.
- The south London club sold captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City earlier this week for £20m.
- Manager Oliver Glasner has also confirmed he will be leaving at the end of the season when his contract expires.