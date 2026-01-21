Transfer news live: Liverpool-Spurs swap, Chelsea want Alvarez, Arsenal deal agreed
The focus shifts to Liverpool and the hunt for a new centre-back after Manchester City completed the signing of Crystal Palace defender, and captain, Marc Guehi, for £20m. Guehi had been garnering interest from other clubs such as the Reds, Arsenal and Bayern Munich but Pep Guardiola’s side have won the race for the centre-back by paying a fee in this window rather than waiting for his contract to expire in the summer.
Arne Slot is now looking at alternatives to Guehi, with Spurs star Micky Van de Ven linked, while Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck have also been mentioned, while Chelsea have opened talks to sign star Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, and are also reportedly interested in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.
In a month that has already seen Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca lose their jobs, there could yet be more high-profile sackings on the horizon with Thomas Frank’s future at Tottenham under serious threat. Spurs fans turned on the Dane after suffering a dismal defeat to relegation contenders West Ham on the weekend, but may have got a reprieve after Tuesday’s win over Borussia Dortmund.
Manchester United are looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes. In midfield they have lined up Joao Gomes, Carlos Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson as targets – Man City are also said to be interested in Anderson – while Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is being looked at to reinforce the defence. The club have also rejected several offers for defender Harry Maguire whose contract is expiring.
Ter Stegen makes surprise loan move
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made something of a surprise loan move last night as he joined Girona until the end of the season.
The German has been number one at the Blaugrana for much of the past decade, but a long-term injury combined with dropping performances has led to him being usurped by Joan Garcia.
Liverpool eye Guehi alternative
After missing out on Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, Liverpool have switched their focus to Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.
The Reds almost signed Guehi last summer, before Crystal Palace kiboshed the move, and have now missed out on the England international as he prepares to seal a £20m move to the Etihad with just six months left on his contract.
Teamtalk are reporting that Arne Slot now wants Bastoni as an alternative at centre-back and the Italian international would be open to leaving the San Siro. Liverpool were reportedly plotting an £87m move towards the back end of the year.
There are also reports that Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck is being considered, while in a more audacious move, the Reds are said to hold a legitimate interest in Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven, with Real Madrid also thought to be keen.
